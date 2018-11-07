Watch: Donovan Mitchell dunks over two Mavericks players at once

Even multiple defenders couldn’t prevent Jazz star Donovan Mitchell from throwing down a monster dunk during Wednesday’s game against the Mavericks.

Mitchell had the ball on the perimeter in the waning seconds of the first half, and the Mavericks did whatever they could to prevent him from scoring in the paint. He was picked up by rookie Luka Doncic, but Mitchell made his way into the lane anyway. He still had to deal with Maximilian Kleber, who was waiting in the paint, but Mitchell elevated and dunked right over him.

It’s even better to watch in slow motion.

Doncic was in the vicinity, too, but he got out of the way. Still, we’ll call that one a double posterization of sorts.