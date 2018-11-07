Watch: Dwight Howard roasted for this hilariously awful brick

Wizards center Dwight Howard appears to be recovering from the butt injury that sidelined him for the first two weeks of the season, but he still can’t shoot, apparently.

Howard has always been criticized for being a one-dimensional player that needs to be close to the basket to be effective — on both the offensive and defensive end.

Sure enough, that appears to still be the case. Check out the hilariously awful brick he put up on a midrange jumper during the team’s most recent game. An airball actually would’ve been a better result than dinging the side of the backboard from close range.

And here comes Dwight Howard to save the Wizards season pic.twitter.com/eN9coOXd27 — #Mickstape (Scary Hours) (@MickstapeShow) November 7, 2018

Yikes.