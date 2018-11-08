Watch: Texas A&M fan drains half-court shot, wins $10K

A Texas A&M fan made the most of a huge opportunity at Reed Arena on Wednesday night.

The fan attended Texas A&M’s game against Savannah State, which the Aggies won, 98-83, and he left the high-scoring matchup a bit richer than when he first arrived.

A stoppage in play presented the fan with a chance to win $10,000. All he had to do was make a half-court shot, and he was given three attempts to do so. He failed on the first two shots, but he absolutely drained the third one, which resulted in a moment of jubilance.

It’s always great to see fans leave as winners.