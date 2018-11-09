Watch: Raul Ruidiaz's insane volley kick goal in extra time came in clutch moment

The Portland Timbers were just three minutes away from pulling off a thrilling upset and advancing to the MLS Western Conference Finals in Thursday’s match against the Seattle Sounders at CenturyLink Field.

…But Sounders star striker Raul Ruidiaz had something to say about that.

Ruidiaz was enjoying the match, and was looking to play for at least 30 minutes more. so he took matters into his own hands.

He had already opened the scoring in the game in the 68th minute, but a late equalizer by Sebastian Blanco saw the Timbers even the score at one — putting the team in position to advance (2-1 aggregate).

But Ruidiaz had other plans. The ball was bouncing around in the box in the 93rd minute, and it floated over to Ruidiaz, who always seems to be in the right place at the right time. He banged it home with an insane volley — thwarting the Timbers’ chances at advancing at that moment.

What a moment! What a goal by @RaulRuidiazM! pic.twitter.com/ypPeFj9CNg — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) November 9, 2018

Let’s check that one out from a field-level perspective.

A legendary finish for Raul Ruidiaz in the Seattle-Portland rivalry. What a way to pull his side even, in stoppage time no less #SEAvPOR (via @SoundersFC) pic.twitter.com/YyWm9qGv7K — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) November 9, 2018

Wow.