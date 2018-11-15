Look: Marlins reveal new logo for upcoming season

The Marlins are undergoing a rebranding of sorts under new ownership, with Derek Jeter and his group now controlling the decision making process.

First off, the team elected to remove the (dreaded) home run sculpture in the outfield. It will be replaced by a social lounge named the “Center Field Zone,” in an effort to sell more tickets. We applaud this move, as that sculpture was a monstrosity.

Not only that, more changes are coming this week.

The team leaked out what its new logo will look like, and we’re big fans of it. It’s sleek, but still retains all the bright colors to capture what the city of Miami really means in the sports world.

That looks like an angry marlin that means business, rather than the old cartoonish logo. We wouldn’t want to be stuck in the water with that guy swimming toward us, so we’re on board with the new look.

Unfortunately, Christian Yelich and Giancarlo Stanton aren’t returning anytime soon.