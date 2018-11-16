11/16 Blazers @ Timberwolves Rapid Reactions

Final Score: Timberwolves: 112, Blazers: 96

Another night since the Jimmy Butler trade, another win for Minnesota. It was an electric night at the Target Center. With the debut of the prince uniforms, and Kevin Garnett in the arena, the Wolves were firing on all cylinders.

Andrew Wiggins was full of effort for the second night in a row. Wiggins recorded 23 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals. Wiggins was 3-8 from three-point range, and it was nice to see Wiggins firing from three, instead of the long twos.

RoCo was effective in his short time on the court. Covington was in foul trouble all night, but contributed 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals in just 23 minutes. After playing 41 minutes on Wednesday night, I guess RoCo just wanted a light minute load tonight.

Minnesota’s bench contributed 36 points. For Minnesota, at full health tonight, their bench looked strong. Rose led the way off the bench with 17 points on 7-13 shooting. While Okogie didn’t find his way onto the court tonight, the Wolves bench still looked very strong on both ends of the court.