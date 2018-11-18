11/18 Grizzlies @ Timberwolves Rapid Reactions

Final Score: Grizzlies: 100, Timberwolves 87

Frustrating game for Minnesota. Memphis had their way with the Timberwolves, and Minnesota played at the Grizzlies’ pace of play. The Wolves needed to stretch out the Grizzlies and play fast, they did neither, except during their mini fourth quarter run. Minnesota had chances in today’s game, but playing too slow early in the game proved to be the team’s downfall.

Derrick Rose and Dario Saric were big bright spots off the bench. With Minnesota’s starters struggling with Memphis’ active hands, Rose and Saric provided energy off the pine. Rose finished with 18 points, and Saric chipped in 14, including three three-pointers in the fourth quarter. In a game that saw Memphis force Minnesota into their game, Rose and Saric were two bright spots.

Towns can be effective without scoring the ball. KAT only had 15 points, but he grabbed 20 rebounds and played good defense, especially early in the game. This game proved that Towns can provide Minnesota a lot of value aside from scoring the ball.

Jeff Teague was awful. Mike Conley did whatever he wanted to Teague all day long. Teague stopped the little ball movement the Wolves did generate, and he consistently drove into the lane when Memphis would consistently collapse the lane. While Rose was a big bright spot at the point guard position today, Teague had one of his worst games of the season.