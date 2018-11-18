Angry Carson Wentz has sideline meltdown after INT (Video)

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has seen his team have a dramatic fall from grace this season, after having won their first Super Bowl in franchise history last year.

Wentz is known for his calm demeanor, which is part of what makes him so great, but it appears that the team’s struggles is beginning to take a toll on him, at least on some level.

The Eagles have lost a number of games by one score or less, and this four-win team could easily be .500 or better. They fell behind 17-0 to the Saints on Sunday, and appear headed for another loss.

As for Wentz, he made an ill-advised throw off play-action into double coverage in the second quarter, which resulted in an interception. It really was not a good read by him.

Carson Wentz throws an INT to Lattimore. pic.twitter.com/YGqvdjNWgZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 18, 2018

He reacted by having an angry outburst on the sideline, swinging his arm in frustration and knocking some stuff over.

Carson Wentz was REALLY pissed off after throwing an interception against the #Saints, now down 10-0.pic.twitter.com/RnYbryVKSx — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 18, 2018

That interception essentially served as a punt, and it was not pretty.