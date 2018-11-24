Watch: Kendall Jenner seen heckling, booing Tristan Thompson during game

Kendall Jenner made her presence felt at Friday’s Cavs-Sixers game at Wells Fargo Arena, where she was there supporting her boyfriend (we presume), Ben Simmons, and also her family, essentially.

What we mean by that is that she made very good use of her courtside seats, as she was seen booing Tristan Thompson — who is in the doghouse for allegedly cheating on Khloe Kardashian — multiple times during the game. Jenner had plenty to say, essentially throwing her support behind her big sister.

Here’s a clip of Jenner booing Thompson while he was at the free-throw line.

Tell us how you really feel, Kendall.