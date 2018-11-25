Look: Stefon Diggs warms up in Super Nintendo-themed cleats vs Packers

Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs is a passionate football player, but he appears to be a fan of gaming as well.

Diggs had some custom cleats made for Sunday’s primetime matchup against the Packers, and they’re pretty awesome.

He didn’t appear to be wearing the cleats during the game, as that would’ve resulted in a fine, but Diggs did warm up on the field wearing them. The custom shoes were pretty intricate, as one of them depicted a Super Nintendo console, while the other looked like a controller — complete with the buttons and all.

Vikings WR @stefondiggs with the Super Nintendo cleats tonight! Designed by @MACHE275 pic.twitter.com/EEEex3Ms9u — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 26, 2018

Diggs can pass the sticks if he chooses, as those flashy kicks would likely be a hot item if they were ever put up for auction.