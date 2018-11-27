LeBron James reveals Denver Nuggets tried to recruit him in free agency

It was well known that the Lakers, Sixers and Cavaliers made recruiting pitches to land LeBron James — one of the most dominant players to ever enter free agency.
We now know that another suitor was in the mix, and it’s not a team that we would have guessed.
Apparently, the Nuggets made a push to sign James, with team president Josh Kroenke sending him a throwback Nuggets jersey. James spoke about it on Tuesday, but admitted that he didn’t give the offer much thought.
On paper, the addition of James would’ve made the Nuggets a great team, playing alongside Paul Millsap, Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Nikola Jokic.
The interesting caveat — and we wonder if this had any impact on James’ decision — is that he would’ve been reunited with Isaiah Thomas. The two clearly didn’t get along in Cleveland last year.
Still, let’s be honest: James was always going to LA. No one else really had a chance.
