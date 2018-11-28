Look: Khabib Nurmagomedov spotted at PSG-Liverpool Champions League match

One of the hottest MMA fighters in the world hit up one of the best UEFA Champions League matches we’ve seen so far this season on Wednesday.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, arguably the most-talked about and best pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC right now, took his talents to Paris to watch the epic match between Liverpool and PSG.

He was shown by TV cameras at one point during the match.

Khabib Nurmagomedov in the house for PSG and Liverpool's Champions League match 👊 pic.twitter.com/KYkeNor5ME — Bleacher Report MMA (@BR_MMA) November 28, 2018

Khabib picked a good one to go to, as the epic match at Parc des Princes featured a number of goals — three in the first half alone. There was a lot of talent on the field (and off it, apparently).