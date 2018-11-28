Watch: Luka Doncic catches fire, hits amazing shot falling out of bounds vs Rockets

Mavericks rookie guard Luka Doncic had his coming-out party against the Rockets on Wednesday night, and it was pretty fun to watch.

Doncic has been doing a solid job of dishing the basketball since entering the league, which is no surprise. What is, though, is that he’s been efficient shooting the basketball.

He drained most of the shots he attempted in Wednesday’s game, including one ridiculously-difficult shot from the corner. Doncic was nearly out of bounds when he he drained this fadeaway three-pointer.

There’s no better way to defend that shot. Opponents have to just tip their hat to Doncic on that play.