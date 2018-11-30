MLB

Look: Boban Marjanovic towers over NL MVP Christian Yelich in funny photo

Clippers big man Boban Marjanovic is, actually that. He’s quite large, and is the biggest player currently in the NBA right now.

Marjanovic stands seven-foot-three, but it’s his seven-foot-ten wingspan that is really ridiculous, and makes him look so much larger/dominant than his opponents.

So when National League MVP/Brewers star Christian Yelich posed for a photo with Marjanovic after Thursday’s game against the Kings, it made for a pretty funny moment.

It’s almost like Boban made Yelich look like his son, as you can see in the photo below.

This is where my hoop dreams ended

There’s a reason this photo went viral so quickly.

