Jon Gruden goes into Black Hole to celebrate with fans after win (Video)

Jon Gruden’s first season as head coach of the Raiders may not have gone as he had hoped, but he still found some time to express his appreciation toward fans after what was likely the team’s final home game at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum.

The Raiders dominated Monday’s game against the Broncos from start to finish, eventually emerging victorious by a 27-14 margin. It was clear that the team was extremely motivated to get one final win in the stadium the franchise has called home for roughly four decades (spread out over two tenures).

Gruden made a point to personally high-five fans seated in the Black Hole after the game was over as well, which was a pretty cool gesture, and not something you normally see from a head coach.

Gruden goes into the black hole. pic.twitter.com/BO0K45eSAg — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) December 25, 2018

Quarterback Derek Carr showed some love for the fans as well, doing a victory lap around the field, and giving them some dap along the way.

Derek Carr is taking a victory lap with fans in what could be the Raiders final game in Oakland Coliseum pic.twitter.com/5S9Iim4Rj5 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 25, 2018

Raiders QB Derek Carr took a (possible) farewell lap before exiting field. And then a fan rushed it. Wait for it. pic.twitter.com/S0heaoOTew — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 25, 2018

It felt like the end of an era on Monday night, but it was great to see a few Raiders embracing the fan base that supports them.