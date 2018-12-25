Jon Gruden goes into Black Hole to celebrate with fans after win (Video)

Jon Gruden’s first season as head coach of the Raiders may not have gone as he had hoped, but he still found some time to express his appreciation toward fans after what was likely the team’s final home game at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum.
The Raiders dominated Monday’s game against the Broncos from start to finish, eventually emerging victorious by a 27-14 margin. It was clear that the team was extremely motivated to get one final win in the stadium the franchise has called home for roughly four decades (spread out over two tenures).
Gruden made a point to personally high-five fans seated in the Black Hole after the game was over as well, which was a pretty cool gesture, and not something you normally see from a head coach.
Quarterback Derek Carr showed some love for the fans as well, doing a victory lap around the field, and giving them some dap along the way.
It felt like the end of an era on Monday night, but it was great to see a few Raiders embracing the fan base that supports them.
