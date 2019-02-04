Video: Tom Brady and Julian Edelman drunkenly hit up Disney World, share great broments

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julian Edelman made good on their promise to hit up Walt Disney World after the final seconds ticked off at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

Fans thought the two were just joking when the two exclaimed they were going to Disney World on the field after the game was over.

Apparently, they were not.

Edelman posted a video to his Instagram live story on Monday, showing the two of them on the Toy Story ride — most likely intoxicated, judging by their funny conversation/banter/sunglasses they were wearing.

Brady and Co. know all about how to celebrate a title — given that they’ve now won six.