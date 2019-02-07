LeBron James calls out Mavericks, other NBA teams over Harrison Barnes trade on Instagram

Lakers superstar LeBron James may be urging his teammates to stay off social media ahead of the trade deadline, but he may want to take his own advice, as he’s been doing quite the opposite.
James took to Instagram just minutes after his worst loss in a game during his entire career — with the Lakers losing to the Pacers by 42 points on Tuesday night — and that’s when he informed the world that he’s now scored 32,000 points, sitting fifth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
Still can’t believe when I’m listed with any of the GREATEST OF GREATS to ever play this beautiful game! The man above thank you so much for picking me up and out of where I come from. Making me see what was my path out of it and taking full advantage of it! This is crazy to me. Don’t even have anything else to say cause so much is going through my mind right now. Guess all else I can say is THANK YOU BASKETBALL!! #striveforgreatness🚀 #jamesgang👑 #thekidfromakron👑
He wasn’t done there, either. James returned to IG just 24 hours later, and he brought the fire. He ranted about the Harrison Barnes’ trade — specifically how HB was traded in the middle of a game, while playing.
So let me guess this is cool cause they had to do what was best for the franchise right??? Traded this man while he was literally playing in the game and had ZERO idea. I’m not knocking who traded him because it’s a business and you have to do what you feel what’s best but I just want this narrative to start to get REAL/CHANGE and not when a player wants to be traded or leaves a Franchise that he’s a selfish/ungrateful player but when they trade you, release , waive, cut etc etc it’s best for them! I’m ok with both honestly, truly am. Just call a ♠️ a ♠️!!
But that wasn’t all. Anthony Davis liked the post, too!
Davis, James and superagent Rich Paul have been trying to collude in order to pull off a blockbuster trade before Thursday’s deadline, yet LeBron is somehow upset about how trades go down. Too funny.
