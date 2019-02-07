LeBron James calls out Mavericks, other NBA teams over Harrison Barnes trade on Instagram

Lakers superstar LeBron James may be urging his teammates to stay off social media ahead of the trade deadline, but he may want to take his own advice, as he’s been doing quite the opposite.

James took to Instagram just minutes after his worst loss in a game during his entire career — with the Lakers losing to the Pacers by 42 points on Tuesday night — and that’s when he informed the world that he’s now scored 32,000 points, sitting fifth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

He wasn’t done there, either. James returned to IG just 24 hours later, and he brought the fire. He ranted about the Harrison Barnes’ trade — specifically how HB was traded in the middle of a game, while playing.

But that wasn’t all. Anthony Davis liked the post, too!

Davis, James and superagent Rich Paul have been trying to collude in order to pull off a blockbuster trade before Thursday’s deadline, yet LeBron is somehow upset about how trades go down. Too funny.