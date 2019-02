Hall of Famer Frank Robinson passed away on Thursday, at the age of 83.

He certainly had a full life, and was a trailblazer on the diamond. Robinson was the first African-American manager in MLB history, and he was one of the most well-liked MLB personalities the game has ever seen.

Robinson was a friendly, genuine person, and he will clearly be missed. We paid tribute to him with this cartoon.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]