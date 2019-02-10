Jay Z, Diddy sing 'Happy Birthday' to Giants RB Saquon Barkley at Roc Nation brunch (Video)

Jay Z and his crew have a long-standing annual tradition, which consists of Roc Nation throwing an epic brunch the day before the Grammy Awards take place.

Sure enough, this year was no different, with Jay Z, Meek Mill, Nipsey Hussle, Usher, Big Sean, Sean “Diddy” Combs and others in attendance for the big event at a Los Angeles hotel.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley is represented by Roc Nation Sports, so he was there as well. And given that Saturday was his birthday, he got serenaded by Diddy and Jay Z, who sang “Happy Birthday” to him.

Sure, winning Rookie of the Year is cool. But getting serenaded by Jay-Z and Diddy for your birthday has to be a close second, right @saquon? 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/SeynVW3K7v — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 10, 2019

We’ll give them an “A” for effort.