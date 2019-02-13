Jeremy Lin draws standing ovation from Raptors fans in first home game (Video)

Raptors fans are a loyal bunch, as Toronto is a basketball city, so they really go to great lengths to support their team.

We saw that during Marc Gasol’s first home game since being acquired via trade, when fans gave him a great standing ovation as he prepared to play his first minutes earlier in the week.

Apparently, he wasn’t the only one, as Jeremy Lin also got a huge ovation from fans in his first game at Air Canada Centre on Wednesday night. Check it out in the video clip below.

Lin had a funny tweet earlier in the day about being “welcomed” by negative-2 degree weather, but at least fans showed him plenty of love.