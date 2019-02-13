Video: Ajax fans light fireworks outside of Real Madrid's hotel night before Champions League match

It was lit outside Real Madrid’s hotel early Wednesday morning — literally.

Ajax fans did all they could to give their team an advantage heading into the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match, and they provided some new meaning to “home-field advantage” in doing so.

A number of Ajax supporters gathered in the area near where the Madrid players were staying between 2:30 -4 a.m. local time, and they proceeded to set off fireworks, in hopes of disrupting their sleep, according to 90min.com.

🎆😂 Ajax fans setting off fireworks outside the Real Madrid teams hotel at 3am last night… No f*cks given 📱 Insta: fside#AJARMA pic.twitter.com/QpUUwKCHRj — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) February 13, 2019

The funny thing is that the fans did not know exactly which hotel the team was staying at, so they just gathered in a place where the fireworks could be seen all over the De Pijp district.

UPDATE:

Unfortunately, their attempt to impact the match was thwarted, as Marco Asensio’s 87th-minute goal gave Real Madrid the 2-1 victory in the match.