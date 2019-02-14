Look: Russell Westbrook breaks hearts with Valentine's Day outfit before Pelicans game

Thunder star Russell Westbrook has a keen and unique fashion sense, and he’s been known to rock outfits that pertain to the upcoming game at hand.

Not only that, some of the stuff Russ wears, well, it’s safe to say virtually no one else can pull it off. He’s rocked some incredibly flashy, eccentric looks over the years.

Westbrook’s outbreak before Thursday’s game against the Pelicans was Valentine’s Day-themed, and you’ll want to check it out. He even brought a large heart-shaped box with him.

Valentine’s Day Russ is in the building (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/vyyli0EEhc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2019

It’s likely that Westbrook plans to break the hearts of Pelicans fans in New Orleans. We’ll soon find out if he succeeds.