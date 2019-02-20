Look: Kyle Kuzma's hot model girlfriend shows him love for winning Rising Star MVP

There was a time, before the deadline, when it appeared that Lakers guard Kyle Kuzma was going to be traded, possibly in a move to acquire Anthony Davis. But he’s not going anywhere, at least for now, and his Instagram model girlfriend Katya Elise Henry appears very happy about it.
The two have been dating since roughly October, so it’s not like they’re just a fling. KEH is very much supportive of her man, which was made clear after he won MVP of the Rising Star game during NBA All-Star Weekend. Check out what she had to say.
In case you haven’t seen photos of KEH, you’ll want to check out some of these below.
