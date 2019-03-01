Lakers rumors: LeBron James angling to have Tyronn Lue replace Luke Walton

It’s a known fact

Haynes: “Look, Colin, I’ll say this – any time a coach is changing the starting lineup late February, early March, that’s a problem. Luke Walton. That’s a problem. You don’t see that too often in the NBA. And so that lets you know there’s some real concerns with that team.”

Cowherd: “…Well, I mean, I will say this, and I’m not going to blame anybody for this. But I have a source who I trust and I think it’s 10% Luke Walton is the coach next year and 90% he’s not. I’ll say that, you react to it…it would take getting into the playoffs, knocking off a Denver, it would take things I don’t think this club is capable of.

Haynes: “I wouldn’t dismiss that.”

Cowherd: “If I said there’s another coach out there…do you have in mind another coach for the Lakers next year?

“Well, obviously Tyronn Lue. The day Lue got fired, LeBron James put a tweet out supporting him. ‘You know how to contact me if you need me.’”\