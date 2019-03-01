San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer caught throwing wife to ground at park (Video

It’s been a rough week for the San Francisco Giants, as the team swung and missed on Bryce Harper, despite meeting with him a number of times, and reportedly being very interested in signing him to a 12-year deal (worth $310 million).

Not only that, the team’s CEO, Larry Baer, got involved in a heated altercation with his wife, Pam, and it wasn’t a good look for him.

A video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows Baer trying to take something out of his wife’s hands, and essentially wrestling her to the ground in doing so, while she was screaming.

“Stop, Pam, stop!” Baer can be head yelling.

Police were not called, and charges were not pressed, but it’s not a good luck for the team’s CEO.