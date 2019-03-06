Eagles free agency rumors indicate Adrian Peterson, Jordan Howard would fit well at RB

The Philadelphia Eagles were really hurt due to a lack of a running game last season, and it cost the team another potential deep playoff run.

Jay Ajayi suffered a torn ACL against the Vikings back in early-October, and the team was never able to recover from it. The Eagles continued to shuffle running backs throughout the season, with Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood and others getting carries, but let’s be honest: None of them are RB1 caliber. The team will need a running back to serve as a workhorse, and assume the lion’s share of the carries, which is exactly what they should focus on in free agency.

Both Adrian Peterson and Jordan Howard are rumored to be available — one in free agency, one via trade — making them available. They’re both similar types of runners, utilizing powerful, downhill running styles to gain yardage, with a solid yards per carry, potentially giving the team manageable second and third down scenarios.

Peterson spent last season in the NFC East, as a member of the Redskins, and showed that the 33-year-old still has a few years left in the tank. He carried the ball 251 times for 1,042 yards, and never really showed any signs of slowing down as the season progressed, which surprised many fans and analysts. He’d be a great early-down back, while the Eagles could use one of their other backs on third down to catch passes out of the backfield.

Howard was drafted by the Bears, and he has one year left on his current deal — due only $2.087 million. But the team is apparently looking to move on from him, with Tarik Cohen getting a lot more usage, and the team employing more 3-WR sets out of a spread formation. The Bears are reportedly shopping Howard, as he just doesn’t appear to be a fit in their offense anymore, so the Eagles could benefit, with the opportunity to trade for a running back who is only 24 years of age, and still has plenty of gas in the tank.