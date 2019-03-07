Nets fans perfectly troll Magic Johnson over D'Angelo Russell trade blunder (Video)

Lakers general manager Magic Johnson has made some pretty awful moves since taking over, both in free agency, and in the draft.

Trading D’Angelo Russell away, for example, is clearly one of them, and the Nets have been the beneficiary of it. Russell has been the team’s unquestioned leader this season — running the offense and keeping everything running smoothly.

Nets fans reminded Johnson of it on Wednesday night, when they began chanting “Thank you, Magic!” during the game against the Cavaliers, with Russell at the free-throw line.

Brooklyn fans chanted "Thank you, Magic" when D'Angelo Russell was at the line 👀 pic.twitter.com/l9VNteW92Z — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 7, 2019

The Nets actually trailed in the fourth quarter, but the Cavs tanked the game away (again), and Brooklyn came away with another big win.