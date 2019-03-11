Serge Ibaka and Marquese Chriss trade punches, fight during game (Video)

Raptors big man Serge Ibaka may not be the loudest player on the court, but he’s still a gritty leader, and a force to be reckoned with on the court.

And, most importantly, he’s one of the last people that opposing players should want to get in a physical altercation with, because he can really throw hands well.

Marquese Chriss learned that lesson the hard way during Monday’s game, when the two got tangled up after an inbounds pass was thrown in Ibaka’s direction. Chriss then stared Ibaka down, and had some words, which didn’t go over well with the Raptors big man. Ibaka then choke-slammed Chriss into the stanchion, which led to a fight breaking out, with the two trading punches.

Serge Ibaka and Marquese Chriss throwing haymakers 😳 pic.twitter.com/cYJaATz6QK — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) March 12, 2019

Both players were ejected from the game, and we can expect suspensions as well.