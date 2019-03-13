Jon Gruden explains why Raiders traded for Antonio Brown with Steelers

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is extremely excited about the team’s trade for Antonio Brown, judging by his demeanor on Wednesday.
The team officially announced the AB trade during Brown’s introductory press conference — which he was 20 minutes late for, by the way — given that the new league year officially began at 4 p.m., so the move was then made official.
Gruden spoke about the trade in speaking to reporters during the presser, and shared why the team made the move.
Gruden also explained what makes Brown such a versatile player.
And while Brown may have been expressing his interest in joining the Raiders, general manager Mike Mayock stated that the team really didn’t begin negotiating with the Steelers until roughly 24 hours before the deal was done.
We can’t wait to see Brown rocking the black-and-grey, catching passes from Derek Carr.
