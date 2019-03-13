Jon Gruden explains why Raiders traded for Antonio Brown with Steelers

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is extremely excited about the team’s trade for Antonio Brown, judging by his demeanor on Wednesday.

The team officially announced the AB trade during Brown’s introductory press conference — which he was 20 minutes late for, by the way — given that the new league year officially began at 4 p.m., so the move was then made official.

Gruden spoke about the trade in speaking to reporters during the presser, and shared why the team made the move.

Jon Gruden: “In my opinion, we acquired the best wide receiver in football. Now, let’s get to work.” Antonio Brown said Gruden “played everything” in his decision to become a Raider. pic.twitter.com/1ENKwSQBKU — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 13, 2019

#Raiders coach Jon Gruden effusive over Antonio Brown's competitiveness, and work ethic matter. Says, "The life that he has, the enthusiasm he has to play is contagious." Then says, "You'd be shocked how many players have wanted to come along w/ him" in free agency convos. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 13, 2019

Gruden also explained what makes Brown such a versatile player.

Jon Gruden on versatility of Raiders WR Antonio Brown “He can return punts and sell popcorn at halftime. We’re excited about this guy.” Added “you’d be shocked” by number of players who have expressed desire to join franchise since Brown added. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 13, 2019

And while Brown may have been expressing his interest in joining the Raiders, general manager Mike Mayock stated that the team really didn’t begin negotiating with the Steelers until roughly 24 hours before the deal was done.

Mike Mayock said Raiders didn't get really involved in Brown trade until Friday, day before the deal was done. Said deal almost fell through, credits Rosenhaus for keeping high-profile deal alive. — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) March 13, 2019

We can’t wait to see Brown rocking the black-and-grey, catching passes from Derek Carr.