Brewers fans boo Manny Machado, then he crushes home run (Video)

By March 20, 2019

The Padres made their biggest free-agent signing in team history one month ago, convincing superstar slugger Manny Machado to sign a 10-year deal.

And even though the Brewers weren’t in the mix for his services, fans booed him during Wednesday’s spring training game at Peoria Stadium. It’s clear that they still remember what went down during Game 4 of the National League Championship Series, when he “tripped” over Jesus Aguilar’s foot running to first base.

As such, Brewers fans made their presence felt at Wednesday’s game.

…So did Machado, however, as he crushed a two-run homer to silence their boos.

It may only be spring training, but Wednesday’s game had a regular-season feel to it.

 

