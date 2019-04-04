Gameday 81: Penguins vs. Red Wings

Penguins vs. Red Wings

PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

7:00PM Eastern – AT&TSN

The Penguins look to clinch a playoff berth against the Red Wings for the second time in as many contests, this time in front of the home crowd at PPG. They failed to do so on Tuesday night, falling 4-1 to the lowly Wings who continue to hinder their lottery odds in the upcoming draft.

The Penguins were without the services of Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin, Brian Dumoulin, and Zach Aston-Reese, but the first two of those will be game-time decisions for tonight’s potential clinching contest.

McCann flipped back up to play with 87 and Bake. Rust down with Geno and Phil! Good boy Dom with Bjugqvist. Blue with Cullen and the Garretine.

Other than that, ain’t shit changed but the name on the map.

McCann – Crosby – Guentzel

Rust – Malkin – Kessel

Simon – Bjugstad – Hornqvist

Blueger – Cullen – Wilson

Johnson – Schultz

Maatta – Trotman

Pettersson – Gudbranson

Murray

Same old song for the Wings.

Bertuzzi – Larkin – Mantha

Helm – Athanasiou – Hirose

Kuffner – Ehn – Frk

Puempel – Turgeon – Witkowski

Kronwall – Hronek

Hicketts – Bowey

McIlrath – Chelios

Howard

Take these Broken Wings. And learn to fly again, learn to live so free.

Go Pens.