Yasiel Puig charges Chris Archer, sparks benches-clearing fight

The Reds didn’t really appreciate Chris Archer’s behavior on the mound during Sunday’s game, and a benches-clearing fight ended up breaking out as a result.

It happened after Archer threw a pitch behind Derek Dietrich, who, coincidentally, had homered during his previous plate appearance.

But when Archer tossed the ball behind Dietrich, it resulted in players of both teams coming out of the dugout. Some words and punches were exchanged, and eventually tempers began flaring. Puig was arguing with Archer, and then charged him, causing a skirmish to break out, although no punches were actually thrown.

Benches clear in Pittsburgh during Reds – Pirates game. pic.twitter.com/Dm6SSnvUNP — MLB (@MLB) April 7, 2019

Puig and Reds manager David Bell were both ejected from the game, as well as Amir Garrett and Pirates relievers Keone Kela and Felipe Vazquez.