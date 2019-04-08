Watch: Patrick Mahomes fires up Texas Tech fans at national championship game

Texas Tech punched its ticket for the Final Four for the first time in the university’s history, so Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made sure to travel to Minneapolis to watch his alma mater compete for a national title. He and his beautiful girlfriend, Brittany, were seen going nuts cheering their team to victory on Saturday night (watch here).

And when the Red Raiders defeated the Michigan State Spartans to advance to Monday’s game, it was no surprise that Mahomes was at the national championship against Virginia as well.

Here he is hanging out with ESPN analyst Dick Vitale before the game.

Patrick Mahomes is a company man through and through pic.twitter.com/RT3wvZwBeD — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 9, 2019

And here he is cheering on the Red Raiders with a funny gesture during the contest.

Mahomes is feeling this 12-2 Texas Tech run 🔥#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/OL3qlZ2eJZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 9, 2019

Brands really do run the sports world. Notice how Mahomes had to cover up the Under Armour logo by handwriting Adidas (his sponsor) on a piece of paper with a marker.