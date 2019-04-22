Final answer? Two days to find out---MACH 10 ballots are due...

You want Eagles fan immortality? Then you have two more days to submit your Eagles MACH 10 ballot in the comments section below. 10 names of guys you think the Eagles will draft Thursday night…and if you’re in the Euro Zone of internet access, feel free to submit your ballot to my email address at rslupean@excite.com.
This is the 13th year of the MACH 10 Draft Challenge. Many are called, but few are chosen.
Barring draft night trades, Drafttek analyst ~BROZ has his final say:
|25
|Philadelphia
| Christian Wilkins
Clemson
DL3T
Reach/Value: -5
|Height:
6’4″
Weight:
300
|
“If the Eagles want to maximize their Super Bowl window over the next five years, they need to restock their offensive and defensive lines. LT Jason Peters is running on fumes, DE Michael Bennett bolted for New England, and several of the other mainstays are getting up there in years. Not surprisingly, many of the Eagles’ official pre-Draft visits are linemen.
“One of those official visits in particular was with a guy that would be a perfect fit with the Eagles’ attacking 1-gap 4-3 scheme: Clemson’s Christian Wilkins. Personally, I just don’t see how this guy gets anywhere close to #25. Even with all the QB-needy teams reaching for QBs, and other teams prioritizing needs over BPA, I still don’t see Wilkins making it past the mid-teens. If he DOES make it to the 15-17 range, I’d fully expect Roseman to trade up and grab him, rather than waiting and hoping he slid to 25. I think the 2014 Draft taught Roseman that if “your guy” is within striking distance, you go get him. With 5.5 sacks, 14 TFL, and frequent QB pressures in 2018, Wilkins has the production, upside, and athleticism to be a pass rushing force next to Fletcher Cox for years.”
– Broz, Eagles Analyst
|53
|Philadelphia
| Kelvin Harmon
North Carolina St
WRF
Reach/Value: -3
|Height:
6’2″
Weight:
213
“This week, the Eagles look to address a potential longer-term need: WR. Newly-signed speed receiver DeSean Jackson will be turning 33 this season…not a good combination. Alshon Jeffery’s cap hit is about to steeply increase over the next few years. The Wolfpack’s Kelvin Harmon does not bring the speed element to the field; however, he is a Great football player who excels at imposing his will on the field. If the Eagles were to take someone like Harmon, I think it would be as a possible replacement for Jeffery in two years.”
|57
|Philadelphia
| Taylor Rapp
Washington
S
Reach/Value: +15
|Height:
6’0″
Weight:
207
|
“With the 57th pick this week, we take a look at safety Taylor Rapp. Opinions are mixed on him: ProFootballFocus had him as their 3rd best safety. On the plus side, Rapp is a high-effort player who is known for his tackling ability and his play “in the box” and behind the line of scrimmage (actually led his team in sacks with 5). For teams that like to have one of their safeties attacking the run almost like a fast linebacker, Rapp would be a good fit. Knowing the Eagles, however, I think they’d lean more towards the Nasir Adderleys and Gardner-Johnsons of the world, vs the Rapp/Johnathan Abram types. Take a look at Rapp in action here.
“Message to Rapp: if the Eagles DO draft you, don’t drink anything an Eagles employee hands you. If you do you’ll likely feel woozy for a sec, then wake up a week later 15 pounds heavier with a KFC gravy IV drip in your arm, a 50-something number on your back, and the Eagles’ Linebackers Coach giving you your new playbook.”
