Kit sponsors that will be taking over Premier League clubs next season 

With financial fair play forcing clubs worldwide to maximize revenue streams, kit sponsorship deal is more important than ever. What used to be a local, pragmatic endeavor has become a global statement of commercial intent.

The Premier League leads this revolution. Sponsorship money is a very lucrative venture. These sides are currently in the process of negotiating new kit sponsorship deals, sparking a bidding war among the world’s biggest sportswear manufacturers.

Here are three kit sponsors that could take England’s elite division by storm in next season.

1 – Puma

Starting in July 2019, PUMA will be the official partner of Manchester City FC. The German company will also take charge of Melbourne City FC, Girona FC, Club Atlético Torque and Sichuan Jiuniu FC, supplying all representative teams including men’s, women’s and youth football. The deal is reportedly worth 700 million euros.

“PUMA’s partnership with City Football Group is the largest deal that we have ever done – both in scope and ambition,” said Bjørn Gulden, CEO of PUMA.

“We are very excited to partner with City Football Group, whose success, ambition and drive for innovation has seen them set new standards, on and off the field.

“We look forward to building the most innovative partnership in football by redefining the sports partnership model both on and off the pitch.”

2 – Nike

The American company, Nike will be eager to make a statement having already lost City to Puma. What other way than lure the Citizen’s biggest threat Liverpool? That alone can at least calm the anxiety having previously lost Arsenal and Manchester United in recent years.

The Reds’ deal with New Balance is set to exhaust with the end of the 2019/20 season and the management is reportedly in talks with Nike. This would definitely eclipse the current £45m package.

With United getting £75m a year from their deal with Adidas, Liverpool will hope to match or surpass the number of their arch-rivals. If rumors are true, then they sure will, as Nike allegedly wants to offer the biggest kit deal in premier league history.

3 – Umbro

While Merseyside neighbors could seal a potentially record-breaking deal, Everton kept faith with Umbro. Everton and Umbro’s partnership goes back to the 1970s and over the last five decades, Umbro has produced many classic designs for The Toffees. According to reports, no details about the value of the new deal have been released but the existing contract was valued at £6m per year.

The announcement was made by the club on its official website. The Blues will continue to wear the famous double diamond brand, with Umbro UK providing the club with technical kit and training wear for the men’s, ladies and Academy teams as well as for fans.

On the other hand, the League will be ending in less than a month time, and with City just 2 points ahead of Liverpool, it’s yet to be seen who will lift the title at the end of the season.