New video of Maximum Security's 'interference' to disqualify him emerges

Horse racing fans initially watch Maximum Security win the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

The horse flew out of the gate and immediately jumped out to an early lead, ahead of its competition. It also finished ahead of the pack, by a few lengths.

Maximum Security was named the unofficial winner, and jockey Luis Saez was interviewed as the winning jockey.

But Country House challenged the result of the racing, saying that Maximum Security “interfered” with War of Will by drifting into the horse’s path. Video of the move has recently surfaced, and you can check it out below.

An explanation of the historic inquiry ruling that disqualified Maximum Security, making Country House the @KentuckyDerby winner. pic.twitter.com/YZqqn4ucbJ — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 4, 2019

HISTORIC. Country House wins the Kentucky Derby at 65-1 odds after Maximum Security was disqualified. Presented by @Longines. https://t.co/KQsOOe5YIp pic.twitter.com/BNyNRBuR11 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 4, 2019

Maximum Security was disqualified, and Country House — at 65:1 odds — was declared the winner, somehow. The controversial ruling was met with plenty of criticism, as you might imagine.

