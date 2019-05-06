Look: Swarm of bees invade Great American Ball Park, delay game

Fans at Great American Ball Park were ready for early-afternoon baseball on Monday, but Mother Nature had other plans.

The game between the Giants and Reds was delayed, although not for the reason one might expect. A swarm of bees invaded the field, and there was so many that it forced players off the pitch.

This video really shows just how many bees were flying around, and how players, coaches and umpires were all affected.

Bee Movie (2007)pic.twitter.com/lIRJc0fvnH — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) May 6, 2019

It was known that the bees needed to be sprayed, so they would eventually buzz off — so to speak. Derek Dietrich even volunteered to help get them away, strapping up and spraying them, as you can see below.

The Reds' Derek Dietrich did his best to help out during the bee delay 🐝 (via @Reds) pic.twitter.com/4Vf8kVgCnl — ESPN (@espn) May 6, 2019

Crazy.