Fan pays over $56K for tickets to Game 1 of NBA Finals

Fans will do whatever it takes to attend sporting events nowadays, even spending as much as some people make in an entire year, just to attend one particular game.

The bubble has to burst at some point, as it’s tough to see casual, blue-collar fans getting priced out of games. Instead, lower-level seating sections are often filled with those who can afford them — and courtside seats are occupied by suits and celebrities.

In the meantime, Raptors fans are shelling out whatever it takes to witness the first-ever NBA Finals game in Toronto. One particular fan paid roughly $57,000 for two courtside seats to the game, apparently.

$56,876.77: What someone just paid for a pair of two courtside seats on StubHub to Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in Toronto ($76,477.50 in Canadian $). pic.twitter.com/y1op1gTCNN — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 27, 2019

That’s just ridiculous.