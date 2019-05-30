Ada Hegerberg to sit out the World Cup

Ada Hegerberg is the Norwegian women’s football superstar. She is also the world’s most valuable female player, one who has impressed the world with her skill. She is the woman who has received many accolades and has been hailed as being on the same level as Messi in the world of women’s football. She is the first woman to ever win the Ballon d’Or. She is the one who scores the most for her team every time she wins and she is also only 23 years old. And despite all the achievements, all of the titles and all of the great things she has done, she has decided to sit out the Women’s World Cup in 2019, making it the second time that she will be doing so. And it is believed by many Norwegian betting sites and professionals that this might cost the team a win or two in the coming tournament.

The striker is thought to be one of the most gifted football players to have ever hailed from Norway. She has been relied on, more than once, by her teammates during the years to perform at her best and lead the team to victory. She was a key player for the team in 2017. But recently, she has decided to not participate in the games anymore, simply because she wants to bring the issues of the world of women’s football to the forefront. The last time she decided to do so, Norway acted on it and equalized the women’s and men’s football player pay, along with changing some other details about how the industry works. Now, with a female director and a new attitude to women’s football, the Norwegian women’s football team is presented entirely differently to the rest of the world.

Yet Ada does not believe that is enough. When she spoke with the coach, Martin Sjogren, she did not specify why she would not be playing with the team, but neither did she say she was going to play. Martin, as a result, stated that he will instead be concentrating on players who want to play because those are the ones that are important right now.

And he is not wrong. With the star out, who is going to be leading the team to victory? It turns out Norway does not have just one amazing football player on their roster, even if this might have seemed surprising to the reader. Caroline Graham Hansen is the star that most of the fans in Norway believe will be leading the team to victory. Others believe that the rookie with the golden left leg and amazing aim, Guro Reiten, is the one that is going to lead the team to victory. Not only that, but both of these players are also firm believers in the fact that no matter who it is going to be, the entire Norwegian team is more than enough of stars to be able to lead them to the end and to the cup.

But, whatever the fans believe, it is also a fact that the ones who decide the odds are the ones who keep the books. And the bookmakers are saying that this one is going to be a hard year for the Norwegian women’s team. Some professionals sports reviewers are saying that without Ada there to lead the team, they might have to face the fact that they will not be winning. Despite this, the Norwegian team is not losing hope. They intend to showcase that they are one of the, if not the best team in the world, with or without Ada.

This should not be hard, as the team is stacked with incredibly proficient players who are very likely to make the game interesting to watch. This ambition of the team is further fueled by the fact that they might be facing Germany, their longtime rival if they manage to play through to the very end.