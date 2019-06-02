Raptors fans give thunderous ovation to former US president, Barack Obama

A number of celebrities and former athletes were at Game 2 of the NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday night.

It’s not like regular blue-collar fans can afford tickets anymore, unfortunately, as they’ve been priced out by the suits and celebrities, which is pretty brutal.

Regardless, it was quite the cast of characters at Scotiabank Arena, including Drake and his OVO buddies. Not only that, former Blue Jays star Roberto Alomar was there as well.

But they weren’t the only ones, either.

Former US President Barack Obama was seated courtside, and he drew quite the ovation — as well as MVP chants — from Raptors fans before the game tipped off.

Barack Obama got a standing ovation and MVP chants lol pic.twitter.com/4zGLf0mv3v — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 3, 2019

Awesome.