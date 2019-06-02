NBA

Raptors fans give thunderous ovation to former US president, Barack Obama

Raptors fans give thunderous ovation to former US president, Barack Obama

NBA

Raptors fans give thunderous ovation to former US president, Barack Obama

By June 2, 2019

By: |

A number of celebrities and former athletes were at Game 2 of the NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday night.

It’s not like regular blue-collar fans can afford tickets anymore, unfortunately, as they’ve been priced out by the suits and celebrities, which is pretty brutal.

Regardless, it was quite the cast of characters at Scotiabank Arena, including Drake and his OVO buddies. Not only that, former Blue Jays star Roberto Alomar was there as well.

But they weren’t the only ones, either.

Former US President Barack Obama was seated courtside, and he drew quite the ovation — as well as MVP chants — from Raptors fans before the game tipped off.

Awesome.

NBA

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

2hr

Mets 2hr ago

The Mets’ bullpen did not blow a lead on Sunday, so there’s that. The bad news is that they still lost a lifeless 7-1 game to Arizona to (…)

More NBA
Home