Angel Hernandez roasted, trashed for awful missed strike call (Video)

Umpire Angel Hernandez continues to be the worst in Major League Baseball, yet somehow, he’s still behind the plate calling balls and strikes fairly often.

That was the case during Tuesday’s Yankees-Blue Jays game, but unfortunately, that whole balls and strikes thing really didn’t work out well for him.

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka threw a perfect strike that was right down the middle of the plate — just above Randal Grichuk’s knees — yet Hernandez called it a ball. In watching it, we really have no idea how he saw it that way.

Angel Hernandez is just awful. Awful! pic.twitter.com/PyPHLlA5Jc — Max Wildstein (@MaxWildstein) June 5, 2019

Tanaka’s reaction said it all — that was a clear strike.