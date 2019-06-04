MLB

Angel Hernandez roasted, trashed for awful missed strike call (Video)

Angel Hernandez roasted, trashed for awful missed strike call (Video)

MLB

Angel Hernandez roasted, trashed for awful missed strike call (Video)

By June 4, 2019

By: |

Umpire Angel Hernandez continues to be the worst in Major League Baseball, yet somehow, he’s still behind the plate calling balls and strikes fairly often.

That was the case during Tuesday’s Yankees-Blue Jays game, but unfortunately, that whole balls and strikes thing really didn’t work out well for him.

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka threw a perfect strike that was right down the middle of the plate — just above Randal Grichuk’s knees — yet Hernandez called it a ball. In watching it, we really have no idea how he saw it that way.

Tanaka’s reaction said it all — that was a clear strike.

MLB

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MLB
Home