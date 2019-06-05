Look: Jay-Z, Beyonce spotted at NBA Finals Game 3

Two of the world’s biggest celebrities were front and center for Wednesday’s NBA Finals Game at Oracle Arena on Wednesday night.

The two music power couple known as Jay-Z and Beyonce was spotted courtside for Game 3, and there were plenty of smiles and laughs all around, obviously knowing the camera would be on them.

Sure enough, it was both before and during the game even tipped off, with Warriors fans even attempting to get their five seconds of fame by inserting themselves into the photos, as you can see below.

The two look “crazy in love” — if you get our drift.