Warriors fan shoves Kyle Lowry during game (Video)

Raptors guard Kyle Lowry was furious after one particular play in Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena on Wednesday night, and after watching a video clip that has since gone viral, we now know why.

Lowry was seen hustling for a loose ball in the fourth quarter, attempting to keep it in play. He was not able to do so, though, and not only that, a Warriors fan seated courtisde appeared to give him a hard shove, which Lowry did not appreciate. His reaction said it all, as you can see in the video below.

Here's the fan that gave Kyle Lowry a bit of a push that had Lowry frustrated pic.twitter.com/A41HCGdMAY — Board Man Gets Paid (@cjzero) June 6, 2019

The fan was removed soon after.