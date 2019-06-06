Look: Beyonce caught staring down Warriors owner's wife during game

Beyonce fans are going nuts over a look she gave to Warriors owner Joe Lacob’s wife, Nicole Curran, during Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena on Wednesday night.

Jay-Z, Beyonce and Curran were all seated courtside for the big game, right next to one another — in that order.

But at one point during the game, they were all having a conversation, when Beyonce shot Curran a vicious look. Check out this side-eye, seen at the very beginning of this clip.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are courtside for Game 3 😎 pic.twitter.com/6mmJuN8Odn — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019

Curran has been getting skewered by the Beyhive, apparently been getting subjected to some pretty brutal, unfair treatment. She claims that the conversation was about drinks, and came off worse than it should have, as TV cameras often do.

Just spoke to Nicole Curran, the wife of Warriors owner Joe Lacob, about the “incident “ with Beyoncé last night. She was in tears. Said she had been getting death threats on social media all night this morning she disabled her IG account just to make it stop. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

Curran said she had no idea anything was even amiss until she got home and started seeing texts from friends and checked her social media. She’s invited Jay Z and Beyoncé to the game 3-4 times before. Last night she says she asked if they wanted drinks. Beyoncé asked for water — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

Curran says Jay Z asked for a vodka soda. She asked if he wanted lime with that. But it was loud in Oracle and she couldn’t hear, so she leaned over. That’s where the photos of Beyoncé looking askance at her come from. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

Curran says she then went to go get them those drinks. “There was no hostility. I was trying to be a good hostess,” she said. “I’ve never experienced cyber bullying like this. I can’t believe our players go through this. That kids go through this.“ — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

It’s terrible that Curran has been receiving death threats over a simple facial expression, and it speaks volumes about the types of users that are on social media — specifically, how they jump to conclusions about, well, everything.