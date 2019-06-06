Look: Beyonce caught staring down Warriors owner's wife during game

Beyonce fans are going nuts over a look she gave to Warriors owner Joe Lacob’s wife, Nicole Curran, during Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena on Wednesday night.
Jay-Z, Beyonce and Curran were all seated courtside for the big game, right next to one another — in that order.
But at one point during the game, they were all having a conversation, when Beyonce shot Curran a vicious look. Check out this side-eye, seen at the very beginning of this clip.
Curran has been getting skewered by the Beyhive, apparently been getting subjected to some pretty brutal, unfair treatment. She claims that the conversation was about drinks, and came off worse than it should have, as TV cameras often do.
It’s terrible that Curran has been receiving death threats over a simple facial expression, and it speaks volumes about the types of users that are on social media — specifically, how they jump to conclusions about, well, everything.
