Kawhi Leonard shoots down talk of him buying house in Toronto

There was a time just a few weeks ago where Kawhi Leonard looked like a surefire one-year rental for the Raptors, and yet, now, just one win away from an NBA title, it appears Toronto has a solid chance to retain him by signing him when the free-agent market opens next month.

Leonard grew up in California, so it’s always been rumored that he’s wanted to play for one of the Los Angeles teams — under the bright lights of Staples Center.

As such, the Clippers are very much in play for him, as are the Nets and even Knicks, with New York being an attractive destination as well. There’s been talk about him buying property in Toronto recently, though, linking him to the Raptors long-term, but apparently, that didn’t happen.

Kawhi still hasn't bought property in Toronto. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/W0SLYomJg0 — theScore (@theScore) June 9, 2019

There we have it: Straight from Kawhi’s mouth.