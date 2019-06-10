Kevin Durant re-injures leg playing in Game 5

Warriors superstar Kevin Durant returned from a calf injury in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night — 33 days after he initially injured it against the Rockets.

KD showed just how tough he is, returning to the court to give his team the best chance of winning — this game, and, possibly, another title.

It was an elimination game, so Durant toughed it out and played. Apparently, though, he wasn’t fully fit, and he re-aggravated his “calf” injury in the second quarter of the game. However, it didn’t look to be his calf. This time, it appeared to be his Achilles tendon, as he was helped off the court by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson — limping along the way.

Kevin Durant injury doesn't look good. Damn pic.twitter.com/RlTY84oDol — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 11, 2019

Durant made his way to the locker room immediately afterward. The team announced it was a “lower leg injury,” and that he would not return to the game.