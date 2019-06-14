Game 6 of NBA Finals shatters ratings records in Canada

The Toronto Raptors won their first title in NBA history on Thursday night, and they also shattered some records along the way.

Toronto spoiled the Oracle Arena farewell party in what was Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, and it also united the country in watching it do so, with plenty of television sets tuning into the action.

In fact, Game 6 drew 7.7 million viewers across all channels in Canada, and was the most-watched NBA game in the country’s history, and the most-watched TV program in three years there.

Not only that, a staggering 15.9 million people were estimated to have tuned into the game at some point as well.