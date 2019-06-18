Max Scherzer breaks nose trying to bunt in batting practice (Video)

It’s just been one of those seasons for the Washington Nationals, as it seems like the breaks just aren’t going their way.

Their string of bad luck continued on Tuesday, and came in a manner that no one could have predicted.

Veteran ace Max Scherzer, who has been in the league in 2008, and sure knows how to practice, injured himself doing exactly that, in a bizarre way. He was taking batting practice in the cage, practicing bunting. On one particular occasion, the ball careened off the top of his bat and caught him right in the nose.

Breaking your nose in batting practice is not ideal 🤬 (via @ESPN)pic.twitter.com/DPUwgOinz1 — FanSided (@FanSided) June 19, 2019

It was announced that Scherzer suffered a broken nose not too long after.

Max Scherzer’s nose is broken, the Nats announced. CT scan was negative and his status for tomorrow is TBD — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) June 19, 2019

Ouch.