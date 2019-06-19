Ilia's 2019 NBA Mock Draft

Mock Drafts are cute until you realize that there will probably be a dozen first round picks moved around on Thursday night at Barclays Center. Bet you all know that Zion is going to New Orleans so if you came here to find out if David Griffin trades the fourth pick and Brandon Ingram for Bradley Beal you might be disappointed. You will have to tune in to the actual draft to find out about that. What you will find here is my guesstimate of the selection for each team at their current draft slot based on my very basic intel, my slightly less basic big board, and my extremely nuanced interpretation of team fit. In other words I have no freaking clue just like everyone else, but it’s fun to try and see what sticks!

Round 1

Pick Team Player Comments 1 Pelicans Zion Williamson The undisputed CBSR King will be served only the best beignets. 2 Grizzlies Ja Morant Fits as playmaker in two-man game with JJJ, who will help space the court offensively and protect Ja defensively. 3 Knicks R.J. Barrett Will MSG like Barrett as much as Barrett likes MSG? 4 Pelicans Jarrett Culver Culver is the choice if they keep the pick. 5 Cavaliers Darius Garland Garland is a better fit with Sexton than White. 6 Suns Coby White White and Booker would be a fun backcourt duo. 7 Bulls Cam Reddish Reddish drops to the patiently rebuilding Bulls. 8 Hawks De’Andre Hunter Seems like Hunter has been promised to not fall past this pick. 9 Wizards Sekou Doumbouya Wizard go for high upside mystery box in rebuild. 10 Hawks Goga Bitadze Bitadze is a nice complement to Collins. 11 Timberwolves Brandon Clarke Clarke and Covington make dynamic defensive duo. 12 Hornets Jaxson Hayes Hope is patience with Hayes pays off. 13 Heat P.J. Washington Washington could start for Heat as a rookie. 14 Celtics Tyler Herro Herro will be an interesting scoring option. 15 Pistons Nassir Little Pistons take risk on Little finding his mojo. 16 Magic Romeo Langford A potential Fultz-Langford backcourt worth it. 17 Hawks Nickeil Alexander-Walker SGA’s cousin, NAW will hope to earn immediate playing time. 18 Pacers Rui Hachimura Rui is a nice addition to Pacers squad looking for scoring. 19 Spurs Bol Bol Can’t see Bol dropping past this pick. 20 Celtics Keldon Johnson Confident kid who can contribute immediately. 21 Thunder Cameron Johnson Thunder get the most proven shooter in the draft. 22 Celtics Kevin Porter Jr. With so many picks, Celtics go for potential here. 23 Grizzlies Luka Samanic Samanic a nice fit with JJJ in Grizzlies rebuild. 24 76ers Matisse Thybulle 76ers get their Covington replacement. 25 Blazers Grant Williams Grant could contribute to a playoff team as a rookie. 26 Cavaliers Mfiondu Kabengele A nice fit with Love. 27 Nets Bruno Fernando A potential lottery pick earlier this year. 28 Warriors Nicolas Claxton GSW get the versatile two-way C they crave. 29 Spurs KZ Okpala KZ is the kind of ball of clay that Spurs can mold. 30 Bucks Ty Jerome National champ makes immediate impact for a title contender.

