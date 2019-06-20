Look: Zion Williamson's slick white suit steals show at NBA Draft night

NBA

By June 20, 2019

Duke product Zion Williamson is on track to be the first player selected in the 2019 NBA Draft, and he dressed the part for Thursday’s big event in New York City.

Williamson rolled up to draft night wearing a slick white suit, appearing to pay homage to LeBron James, who also wore a similar outfit back in 2003 when he was drafted. Check out the side-by-side comparison photos and see for yourself.

That’s about as fresh as it comes, so props to whoever picked out Zion’s suit. He’s the most hyped player to enter the NBA since LeBron, so it appears he’s paying homage to LBJ.

